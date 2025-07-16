The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies aimed at revitalizing the Nigerian economy and enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.

The premier socio-political youth organization in the South East geopolitical zone, in acknowledging the Presidents unwavering commitment to positive change noted that it has reinforced “our belief that he is best suited to continue leading our great nation.”

COSEYL made its position known via a statement issued by the President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, maintaining that “Under President Tinubu’s leadership, we have witnessed tangible progress in various sectors, including infrastructure development, job creation, and fiscal stability.”

“These policies,” according to the youth group, “not only promise a brighter future for Nigerians but also position our nation on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“As a result, we, the young people of the South East, stand united in our belief that President Tinubu deserves a second term in office come 2027. His vision and masterful handling of our economy are crucial for Nigeria’s continued progress.”

The sociopolitical youth group announced a shift in the 5 million man march for President Tinubu’s reelection earlier scheduled for July 18 to November 14 at Umuahia Township Stadium.

The event, the group explained would serve as a monumental platform for the South East to express their overwhelming support for the President and their desire for continued progress under his administration.

“We encourage all youth and residents of the South East to participate in the rally and demonstrate our collective commitment to a prosperous Nigeria under the leadership of President Tinubu. Together, we can build a stronger future for our region and our country.”