COSEYL Accuses Kalu Of Hijacking SEDC Appointments, Demands Review

A sociopolitical group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has called on President Bola Tinubu, to review what it termed a ‘lopsided’ appointment in the South East Development Commission, SEDC, where Imo and Ebonyi States were left behind among the Executive Directors with portfolios.

While commending the President for establishing the Commission, the group contended that the composition of the SEDC management violated the Act establishing it.

COSEYL, in a statement issued by the President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, lauded the establishment of the Commission as a good move to address the infrastructural deficit of the South East zone but condemned a situation where an individual “hijack the process and nominates only his aides will end up destroying the good intentions of the President.”

The group alleged that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ben Kalu, used his position to corner the juicy offices for his cronies leaving behind Imo and Ebonyi States.

The statement reads: “In the recent SEDC appointment, Imo and Ebonyi states were left behind among the 5 SEDC executive Directors with a portfolio which is not in compliance with the act establishing the commission.

“Stakeholders of the South East zone were not carried along which is against the tenets of democracy. The nominations as presently constituted were all nominated by the Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

“Dr Emeka Wogu is nominated as the Board Chairman, Hon. Mark C. Okoye nominated as the commission’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, the Executive Director for Finance is Stanley Ohajuruka, Toby Okechukwu is the Executive Director of Projects. Chief Sylvester Okonkwo is the Executive Director of Corporate Services. Imo and Ebonyi States were left behind among the executive directors with portfolios.

“The Deputy Speaker deceived the president into announcing a lopsided appointment in which five of his personal staff were appointed executive directors with portfolios while Imo and Ebonyi states were left behind.”

COSEYL noted that the aim of establishing the SEDC was to drive home the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu to the nooks and crannies of the zone regretting that the board as presently constituted would not achieve the aim.

“It smacks of corruption for one person to nominate those under his employ to run a government agency meant for the development of the entire South East States.

“We appeal to Mr President to review the nominations as presently constituted and reconstitute the Board so that Imo, Ebonyi States and stakeholders will be carried along in compliance with the acts establishing the commission.

“We are confident that the President is a man that believes in the tenets of democracy and he will do the needful to address the situation,” COSEYL said.

