COSEYL: 60% Of Successful S’East Politicians, Businessmen Made By Kalu

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) yesterday, berated the former Minority Leader of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, over his recent negative comments against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The socio-political youth group in the zone, expressed its concern in a statement in Abuja, signed by Comrade Goodluck Ibem, President General, and Comrade Okey Nwaoru, Publicity Secretary

This was as the group claimed that about 60 per cent of successful politicians and businessmen in the South East passed through the tutelage of Senator Kalu. COSEYL accused the former state assembly member of opting for politics of falsehood as a means of survival, stressing that it was alarmed by the unfounded and false narrative by the Abia-born politician.

Part of the statement reads: “After a careful investigation, we discovered that Senator Kalu did not influence the appointment of his younger brother, Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu, into the National Assembly Board nor did he at any time complain to anyone about not being carried along as falsely claimed by Hon. Chukwu.

“It is on record that about 60 per cent of the South East’s successful politicians and businessmen who are doing well today passed through the tutelage of Distinguish Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

“In 1999, when Senator Kalu was Executive Governor of Abia State, he appointed Barr, Chuka Odom, an indigene of Imo State who has no blood ties with him as Commissioner of Special Duties under his administration and he later nominated him as a Federal Minister of State for Environment under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Indigenes from the North, South South and other regions were appointed by Senator Orji his cabinet when he held sway as governor of Abia State. He is indeed a detribalised politician.

“In 2007 general elections, Senator Kalu supported Chief Ikedi Ohakim, who contested under the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) to become governor of Imo State.

