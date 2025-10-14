COSEG UK, Ireland, Europe Celebrate Seyi Tinubu At 40

The Coalition of Oodua SelfDetermination Groups (COSEG) across the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe, have congratulated Seyi Tinubu on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

The group said in a statement by its Co-Ordinator, Comrade Oredolapo Ibrahim, that the milestone is not merely a celebration of age, “but a reflection of purpose, resilience, and evolving leadership.”

It added that, “as a son of the soil and a symbol of generational transition, Ambassador Tinubu has demonstrated a growing commitment to ethical engagement, youth empowerment, and the socio-political advancement of our people.”

Ibrahim said that further that “in a time when integrity is often compromised, we salute his efforts to uphold values that resonate with the aspirations of the grassroots.

His presence in national and international spaces continues to inspire young Oodua sons and daughters to dream boldly and act responsibly.”

COSEG, he said, remains steadfast in its mission to promote selfdetermination, justice and cultural pride.

“We look forward to continued collaboration with progressive voices like Ambassador Tinubu, whose journey reflects the promise of a more inclusive and accountable future.

“May this new chapter bring wisdom, strength, and renewed dedication to the service of humanity and the Yoruba nation. “Happy 40th Birthday, ST! Àyo àti àlàáfíà ni kó máa bá o lo. Long live Oodua. Long live ethical leadership,” he said.