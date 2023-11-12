Coscharis Motors Unveils Prestigious All New Ford Territory

…To Soon Commence Assembly Of The Prestigious Midsize Suv In Nigeria

The All New Ford Territory is now in Nigeria, courtesy Coscharis Motors Plc, the authorised Dealer of Ford vehicles in Nigeria. Already, customers who have started acquiring the vehicle said the midsize SUV is prestigious, cheap compared to other brands in its category. First Nigerian to drive the car in Nigeria, Mr. Tony Achibong, disclosed that the technology is topnotch, has perfect engine performance and very roomy interior.

“I want to tell you that I bought a Ford Territory about six months ago and I am happy that I bought a car that I love. Just when I bought the car, the price of fuel went up due to the removal of fuel subsidy and I was wondering how I would cope because I was using Toyota Camry, but I am happy to say that the fuel economy is the same as that of Toyota Camry which I was using before. It is highly prestigious and I always call the Coscharis people to thank them for encouraging me to wait for the arrival of the car.

When I approached them that I needed a new car, I was told to wait for the Ford Territory to arrive from the US. I am happy, I waited. I will encourage people to go for this SUV because it is cost effective,” Achibong said. Meanwhile, the Deputy Group Managing Director of Coscharis Group, Mr. Fred Anobi has disclosed that the company would in no distant time commence assembling Ford Territory in Nigeria. He dropped the hint at the official unveiling of the vehicle to the Nigerian market at its ultra-modern showroom in Lagos.

He further said that as part of the corporate objectives Coscharis Group to continually deliver value to its stakeholders in any industry in which it finds itself as players, “Coscharis Motors, our flagship subsidiary and the exclusive representative of the iconic Ford brand in Nigeria is today laying emphasis on the leadership status within the Nigerian automobile ecosystem with the introduction of the All New Ford Territory.

Ford Territory is a midsize SUV designed for tech savvy automobile enthusiasts. This vehicle is sure to satisfy the work and leisure needs of our customers and other stakeholders alike. Amobi said: “As with all the brands and nameplates that we represent in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors has invested heavily on both human and material resources in order to ensure that all necessary support including; workshop equipments, certified OEM trained technicians and OEM approved original parts and accessories required to keep the vehicle in top shape, for optimum performance at all times, are readily available.

“Our steadfastness in the regular introduction of new innovative products into the Nigerian automobile industry underpins the level of confidence we repose in the possibility of a revamped national economy. This is also evidenced in our huge investment in our automobile assembly plant located in Awoyaya, Lagos, where we currently assemble the Ford Ranger and other brands.

“We hope that the market’s huge acceptability of the Ford Territory, which is being introduced today, will motivate us to add the nameplate to the list of our locally assembled Ford vehicles in our stable. This will surely translate into opportunities for more job creation, manpower development and reduced product price amongst other things,” he said.