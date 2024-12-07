Coscharis Motors Unveils New Renault Taliant At Abuja Int’l Motor Fair

Share

Coscharis Motors Plc., a leading automobile dealer and the exclusive representative of the Renault brand in Nigeria, has once again demonstrated its industry leadership by unveiling the all-new Renault Taliant at the recently concluded Abuja International Motor Fair.

The unveiling ceremony, held in the heart of the nation’s capital, showcased the Taliant’s impressive features and reaffirmed Coscharis Motors’ commitment to delivering quality, efficiency, and innovation.

Speaking at the event, Leticia Onuzulike, Branch Manager, Coscharis Motors Abuja, highlighted the Taliant’s unique features, including fuel efficiency, safety, comfort, ample storage capacity, high ground clearance, and a reliable suspension system. A

ddressing the pressing concern of high fuel costs, Onuzulike noted: “The major challenge amongst automobile enthusiasts in our market right now is the high cost of fueling their cars. Taliant has come to address that with its 1.0-litre turbocharged engine.

This means that Taliant consumes far less fuel per kilometre compared to other cars in its class, helping you save significantly on fuel expenses.”

As part of the launch, Onuzulike announced an exclusive 10 per cent discount for customers purchasing the Taliant or any other Renault variant displayed during the fair.

Joseph Osanipin, Director General of the National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC), commended Coscharis Motors for introducing the Taliant to the Nigerian market. He encouraged the company to consider local assembly of the Taliant, stating: “Local assembly can reduce the car’s price, making it more affordable while boosting the local spare parts industry and creating jobs. NADDC is ready to partner with Coscharis to make this happen.”

The Taliant’s fuel efficiency was also applauded by CP James Nwokolo, Head of Transport, Force Headquarters, who remarked on its potential to reduce fleet operating costs.

He said: “The Taliant’s 1.0-litre turbocharged engine is a game-changer for fleet operators. This innovation will significantly cut fuel expenses, which is highly desirable in today’s economy.”

Felix Mahan, Brand Manager, Renault, Coscharis Motors Plc, introduced a customer-friendly financing option through Coscharis Mobility. He explained: “With Coscharis Mobility, customers can access financing to purchase the Renault Taliant or other variants.

This allows them to drive their car home immediately while arranging a flexible repayment plan that suits their convenience.”

Mahan also assured customers of exceptional aftersales support. He stated: “Coscharis Motors is fully equipped to handle all aftersales issues for the Taliant. With OEM-trained technicians, advanced tools, and readily available spare parts, our service centres across the country are prepared to meet all customer needs.”

The Renault Taliant, designed with a muscular and dynamic exterior, combines innovation and elegance. Its striking C-shaped LED daytime running lights and sharp design lines exude confidence and set new standards in its class. The Taliant is available in two variants: Evolution and Techno, each offering unmatched value and performance.

