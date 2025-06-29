Coscharis Motors Opens Over N1bn Geely Aftersales Outlet In Ikeja

As part of our recent acquisition of the Geely franchise in Nigeria, Coscharis in its continuing quest to offer existing customers(since the brand had been in the market before now, albeit with a different dealership) peace of mind; has set up a network of aftersales outlets for easy access to full aftersales support with certified technicians across Nigeria.

Specifically, the Coscharis Motors aftersales workshops are located in Lagos (Ikeja & Awoyaya), Abuja, Port Harcourt and Calabar.

According the Group’s Executive Director Aftersales, Cusmos Junior Maduka, the commitment of the company to putting the customer first drives this robust initiative that despite the fact that Coscharis didn’t sell most of the Geely vehicles on the Nigerian roads today, “we are prioritising their maintenance even ahead of new sales.” “The simple reason is because we value trust and believe in offering our brands’ customers value for money; even when this comes at extra-costs to us,” he said.

With this announcement both the existing retail and fleet customers will be able to enjoy professional maintenance of their vehicles ranging from engine overhaul, body work, basic service and repairs by certified Geely technicians with genuine parts in order to be able to retain their vehicles for longer periods while also increasing their trade-in value.

Lagos being our catchment area, we have set up two major outlets with Ikeja as the primary Geely workshop and complemented by Awoyaya workshop since a greater number of existing customers reside in the mainland of Lagos. Other viable locations are Abuja, Port Harcourt and Calabar. All these outlets are offering full aftersales support to retail and fleet Geely vehicle owners.

At the end of this address, we will conduct you through our Ikeja facility to give you an experience of the provision we have made for the existing Geely owners and to reassure them that their vehicles will be adequately maintained by Coscharis Motors. We have a solid history when it comes to aftersales support.