Coscharis Motors adds Joylong CNG buses to it vehicle lineup

Share

Coscharis Motors has announced the addition of Joylong Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to its vehicle brands portfolio.

The General Manager Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Motors, Abiona Babarinde, disclosed in a news conference in Lagos that the rationale for this latest addition is to create viable ownership solutions for fleet and individual customers both in the public and private sectors respectively towards reducing budget for petrol and general vehicle maintenance within the warranty period and beyond.

According to him, this also highlights the company’s commitment to its vision of remaining timeless in its relevance especially given the government’s new policy direction and the need to upscale the CNG sector with professionals and certified technology.

He said, “For us in Coscharis, this is the opportune moment to invest in CNG given the expansion of more refueling CNG stations across Nigeria and the high cost of petrol makes it a more viable option for Nigerians. Coming into the fray as an established brand in the automobile sector gives the CNG auto sector more credibility that will attract Nigerians who have been reluctant towards this idea so far.”

“In addition, the need to align with global and local eco-friendly drive is an impetus with specific reference to the push by the Federal and Lagos State Governments. The Joylong CNG is a cleaner-burning fuel, producing fewer greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants compared to petrol; quieter engine operation which reduces noise pollution and enhances smoother driving experience,” Babarinde stated.

He further disclosed that the long term plan of Coscharis Motors is to commence the assemblage of the Joylong CNG buses at the existing Coscharis Assembly plant. This is as he noted that the company’s very first locally assembled vehicle in Nigeria at its former Ikeja Assembly plant over 10 years ago.

In this regard, Babarinde disclosed that the company equally has plans to offer its market the electric model as well in the future. “However, these current Joylong buses utilize bi-fuel systems, therefore are switchable from Petrol to Gas simply by a push of a button on the dashboard,” he disclosed.

He said that as usual and expected of Coscharis Motors to deliver a seamless peace of mind beyond the purchase of these Joylong buses, “our aftersales team commitment has been on for training and retraining of our staff in other to position them adequately for the maintenance and repairs of these CNG models.

“Highlighting the importance and benefits of a CNG model for fleet and individual ownership are enormous. The innumerable benefits of running a CNG fleet include cost effectiveness with the Joylong CNG buses offering an average cost savings of 30-50 per cent compared to sole reliance on petrol; less engine wear and tear which helps to increase the engine’s lifespan due to cleaner fuel and less maintenance requirements due to fewer oil changes and filter replacements,” he said.

According to him, though the Joylong CNG model is a first for Coscharis, the durability of the petrol Joylong buses have been tested and trusted over 7 years as the current fleet of the Company’s Staff buses are entirely Joylong models. These current models are 18 seater capacity on petrol engine.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

