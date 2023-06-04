CoS: Odunowo Hails Tinubu’s Approval Of AATSG’s Endorsement Of Gbajabiamila

The National Chairman, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), Otunba Yomi Odunowo, has commended President Bola Tinubu for discovering the exceptional leadership qualities of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and appointing him as the Chief of Staff (CoS) in tandem with the Group’s earlier advocacy for his suitability for the plum job.

Odunowo, who said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Seyi Shodipo, noted that with Gbajabiamila’s leadership skills, competence, and experience, he did not doubt that he possessed the requisites to function effectively as the Chief of Staff to the President.

It would be recalled that AATSG, the foremost Campaign Group that vigorously worked for the success of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and other elected APC leaders in the last general elections, had immediately after the polls commenced an advocacy for the choice of Gbajabiamila, for the top position of the Chief of Staff to the President

Odunowo had then noted that the group in the course of its research and consultations found Gbajabiamila as a leader whose track records in all facets of life remained unbeatable and worthy for the key roles of the CoS to the President when the Tinubu/Shettima administration takes off on May 29.

He vouched for the suitability of the outgoing Speaker for the Chief of Staff to the President position in the Tinubu / Shettima administration, stressing that apart from being a role model in the nation’s political landscape, he had successfully stood against the absurdities of life and raised the bar for equity, justice, courage and peace and, therefore, eminently qualified for the CoS position.

The APC chieftain had explained then that the group’s firm support for the consideration of Gbajabiamila by Asiwaju Tinubu and the APC leadership was not only in recognition of his patriotism, unflinching loyalty to the party and belief in the unity of Nigeria but also in appreciation of his sterling qualities of integrity, steadfastness, exemplary leadership and veracity before finding him worthy for this important recommendation.

He portrayed Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila was a diplomat of moral courage and rectitude whose passion and dedication to the advancement of Nigerian society were unparalleled.

In a chat with newsmen after the general elections, he had said: “We in the AATSG who worked for the success of Asiwaju Tinubu and all APC candidates who vied for elective positions in the recently concluded general elections, thus can beat our chests for Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila because he is a leader with incredible achievements and we are happy to identify with him as Asiwaju Tinubu, the APC leadership, and Nigerians consider him for the key assignments of CoS to the President.

” The recommendation by the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group would be the best for the party and the country for Nigeria to enjoy political stability, progress, unity, and socio-economic development. ”

Odunowo, also on behalf of the AATSG congratulated Gbajabiamila on his appointment.

He said: ” The entire members of the AATSG extend our heartfelt congratulations to Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on this well-deserved appointment, more so that it is a clear reflection of the confidence reposed in him by President Bola Tinubu and we pray that God grants him the grace to excel in this new assignment.”