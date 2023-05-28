Corsets, Princess Detailing At Amvca Red Carpet

The level of sophisticated fashion that walked the black carpet, the calibre of people who graced the event and the huge funds expelled in putting African Magic Viewers Choice Award(AMVCA) together has earned it Africa’s most prestigious event title.

Just like every other edition of the AMVCA, this year’s award ceremony did not fall short of the glamour, lights, camera and action. There was never a dress code for the AMVCA, except to look as sophisticated and fabulous as your imagination and creativity can go.

At the black, the ladies set the dress code once again with corset dresses, embellished jumpsuits, dresses with shoulder capes and long train, Princess detailed dresses and other gorgeous pieces. There were also eye-catchy classy thigh- high slit dress that showed off the shapely long legs.

And if you are looking for the dresses that brought the drama, Mercy Eke’ Ice Queen look, Juliet Ibrahim’s gold dress with spikes were epic. Considering the effort of the designers and the money spent to bring these gorgeous pieces to reality, every elegant lady on that carpet were winners as best dressed.

The photos chosen are among Sunday Telegraph’s best dressed list. Since there are so many stunning looks, we had to pick a few. Be inspired for your next red carpet look.