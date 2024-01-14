Corruption: Tinubu Battles Opposing Forces

P resident Bola Tinubu is in dilemma over what to do with those allegedly found culpable in the financial scandal currently rocking the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Poverty Alleviation. Sunday Telegraph reports that the president has ordered that all the social investment programmes of the Ministry be put on hold indefinitely after the suspension of the Minister, Betta Edu, who was recently said to have ordered the transfer of N585million to a private account. Competent sources, who spoke to the newspaper on condition of anonymity, said that President Tinubu is miffed at what is coming out following the probe of some key players in the last administration and that the president is caught between going the whole hog to prosecute those found culpable or simply asking them to return their loot and ‘go and sin no more’.

One of our sources said: “Whether we like it or not, there is an ongoing serial probe of the past administration and based on what they are now unearthing, more persons will have to be called to answer questions, including some persons, who played a very key role in the last administration. “For instance, it is now obvious that the socio-investment scheme became a conduit pipe for siphoning money out of the public till. The secrets that have been unearthed are messy. “What is being contemplated by some people is that they should be granted an amnesty for them to return what they have stolen to stave off prosecution. “They argue that it will take a long time to prosecute them and then the time and the resources that will be spent.

“They are asking whether the president will go this way.” Our Source continued: “But the administration is certainly looking at buyback, so that they put certain things they have stolen on the table and then issue them amnesty. In law, it is called plea bargaining. Financial plea bargaining, they are asking the president to do that.” However, those who are concerned about the credibility of the President think otherwise. Another Source said: “What is obvious is that some persons are telling the president that ‘if you do not want to lose your credibility, anybody that has been found culpable, should be made to face the wrath of the law.’ It is all-encompassing. Of course, some of these people will also be fighting back.

“One of the targets is one of the poster boys of this administration. They are pressuring the President to have him also step down. The fight against corruption is going to be one of the defining moments of this administration. It may buy credibility for his administration but if he bungles it, then it will have a telling effect on his perception by Nigerians. “He has started and we believe that what they have unearthed, is what has gone wrong in the last administration. It was a bazaar, a bazaar of sorts in the last days of the administration of Buhari. In the early days of Tinubu’s administration too, some persons wanted to take advantage.

His own is going to be tough. The president is actually in a dilemma. With what he has seen, it beggars belief. They were just direct transfers of money from the public to private accounts, especially from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster and Poverty Alleviation. People were just taking money left, right and centre. Even the money they voted for administrative reasons to be able to distribute the money was more than even the money they were giving out in some instances and cases.” Yet, another source said: “If you look at what the Atiku organisation said, which is already in the public domain, they said that most of the money used for prosecuting the elections is money stolen or channelled through that Ministry.

“However, when the ministry was set up, it did not meet the needs of the people. It was supposed to alleviate the poverty of the people. The people the money was meant for did not get them while those people were getting kickbacks. Administrative costs took a major chunk of the money. “It was just an enumeration of the endemic corruption that the Buhari administration did not pay attention to. “It is also an indirect indictment of the EFCC under Bu- hari. Rather than going after corrupt people in the corridors of power, they were busy chasing after Yahoo Boys. “Some persons asked: ‘Will it be a flash in the pan or will it endure? If the persons close to the president are found culpable, will he have the political will and power to deal with them? Will Tinubu go all the way? Beyond Betta Edu, what about the other sectors?”

The Source continued: “It means that in the last six years, the financial malfeasance cuts across. Will he go all the way and some people are asking him to do what is called a deal, asking those who have stolen money to bring them to avoid prosecution instead of going to Court and spending so much to prosecute? “That is also an option. They are also telling the president that if he does that, those people will return stolen money, so that they will not be pros- ecuted. “It is done in some other countries. That is what some of his advisers and people close to him are telling him.” Also, Sunday Telegraph gathered that some people sympathetic to Edu are asking that she be given a soft landing. However, the Advisers of the President are telling him not to listen to them and that he should go the whole hog in prosecuting whoever is found culpable as doing otherwise will send wrong signals to those who are bent on soiling his image and perceptions of Nigerians about him.

Furthermore, they said that this would be a litmus test for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which in the past was known for its media trial.