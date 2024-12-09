Corruption Threat To Nigeria’s Development – NBA

Share

…charges to partner in fighting corruption

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Monday, described corruption as a major threat to the development and governance of the country.

The Bar consequently called on the Youths to join in the fight against the menace of corruption across the country.

The NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe SAN stated this while addressing a Press Conference to mark this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day in Abuja .

According to him, “The Nigerian Bar Association (“NBA”) joins the International Community to mark today as the International Anti-Corruption Day.

“It is worth noting that the theme for this year’s anti-corruption day: Uniting with Youths against Corruption: Shaping tomorrow’s Integrity” is very apt as it captures what we need to do to fight corruption, especially in these challenging times.

“Corruption is a complex phenomenon ranging from fraud, embezzlement, illicit financial flows,

