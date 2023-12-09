Corruption, Threat To Growth, Development – EFCC Chairman

…HEDA laments high rate of corruption

..Corruption injurious to national advancement – Lagos AG

…Corruption obstructs the path of justice

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has said corruption is a threat to the growth and development of individuals and nations.

This is as he warned that nobody is immune to the contagion of corruption.

According to him, this is why nations are united in finding solutions to corruption.

Olukoyede made this remark while delivering a speech on the 2023 International Anti-Corruption Day at the public presentation of the 7th edition of the Compendium on 100 high-profile corruption cases in Nigeria, organized by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) in Lagos on Saturday.

The EFCC boss was represented at the event by the Zonal Commander, EFCC, Lagos, Michael Wekas.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, of HEDA, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, said the compendium was compiled as one of the efforts of the organization to fight against corruption.

He decried the high rate of corruption in the country.

He lamented that corruption has retarded development in Nigeria and urged all stakeholders to collaborate in the fight against graft.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN) said corruption was injurious to national advancement.

He stated that one of the notable steps of the state’s commitment to combating corruption in Lagos State is the enactment of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission law in the state.

He stated that this legislative framework serves as a formidable tool in the state’s arsenal against corruption, providing a legal foundation to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption within the state.

He said: “The establishment of this Commission underscores our commitment to creating an environment where corruption finds no refuge. It is a clear signal that Lagos State is dedicated to ensuring that those who engage in corrupt practices are held accountable for their actions.

“We must therefore continue to strive for a fair and efficient system that holds individuals accountable for corrupt practices. Events like this underscore the importance of collaboration between civil society organizations, the legal community, and government agencies to tackle corruption head-on.”

Chairman of the event, Justice Cecilia Mojisola A. Olatoregun said corruption undermines the very fabric of the society, erodes trust, hampers economic development and obstructs the path of justice and equality.

She said: “It is important to note that the annual publication of this compendium is not merely a compilation of legal cases, it is a chronicle of our ongoing battle for justice and accountability. It represents a beacon of awareness, an instrument of change and a catalyst for reform within our justice system.

“Each case documented within its pages tells a story – a story of our judiciary’s resilience, the determination of law enforcement agencies, and the unwavering commitment of legal professionals. We are reminded of the challenges we face in the ongoing fight against corruption.

“This compendium serves as a repository of factual information on 100 high-profile corruption cases. It details the parties involved, case numbers, nature of offences, amounts implicated, filing years, court proceedings and current status. Beyond the documentation, it stands as a testament to our collective commitment to tackle corruption and its detrimental effects on our nation’s development.

“I commend the diligence, dedication and meticulous efforts of the HEDA Resource Centre in conducting research, analysis, and identifying new high-profile corruption cases for this edition. The tireless pursuit of justice and the commitment to transparency showcased by this organization resonate deeply with the core values that underpin a just society.”

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu, called for adherence to the rule of law in the anti-corruption fight.

He also called for respect for constitutionalism and due process. He added that there must be zero tolerance for impunity and recklessness. He also canvassed for a free, fair and credible electoral process.

The learned Silk also said there must be an independent judiciary as well as effective and efficient law enforcement bodies.

He stated that leaders at all levels must subscribe to good governance, adding that a government that did not deliver security of lives and property is a total failure.

He also said those appointed to lead and be officials of anti-corruption bodies must be men of integrity, adding that there should be background checks on them before their appointment and recruitment.

He noted that there are many incorruptible judges and judicial officials and advised that corrupt ones should be exposed and flushed out of the system to avoid polluting the judiciary.