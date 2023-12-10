Corruption, Threat to Growth, Development –EFCC Chair

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Ola Olukoyede, has said that corruption was a threat to the growth and development of individuals and nations. He warned that nobody was immune to the contagious nature of corruption. According to him, this was why nations are united in finding solutions to corruption. Olukoyede’s speech on the 2023 international anti-corruption day was read by Zonal Commander, EFCC, Lagos, Michael Wekas, at the public presentation of the 7th edition of the Compendium on 100 high profile corruption cases in Nigeria, organized by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) in Lagos, yesterday.

Chairman, HEDA, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, said the compendium was compiled as one of the efforts of the organisation to fight against corruption. He decried the high rate of corruption in the country. He lamented that corruption has retarded development in Nigeria and urged all stakeholders to collabo- rate in the fight against graft. The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) said corruption was injurious to national advancement. He stated that one of the notable steps of the state’s commitment to combating corruption in Lagos State is the enactment of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission law of the state.

He stated that this legislative framework serves as a formidable tool in the state’s arsenal against corruption, providing a legal foundation to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption within the state. Chairman of the event, Justice Cecilia Mojisola A. Olatoregun, said corruption undermines the very fabric of the society, erodes trust, hampers economic development and obstructs the path of justice and equality. She said: “It is important to note that the annual publication of this compendium is not merely a compilation of legal cases, it is a chronicle of our ongoing battle for justice and accountability.

It represents a beacon of awareness, an instrument of change and a catalyst for reform within our justice system. “This compendium serves as a repository of factual information on 100 high profile corruption cases. It details the parties involved, case numbers, nature of of- fences, amounts implicated, filing years, court proceedings and current status. Beyond the documentation, it stands as a testament to our collective commitment to tackling corruption and its detrimental effects on our nation’s development.”

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu, called for adherence to rule of law in the anti-corruption fight. He also called for respect to constitutionalism and due process. He added that there must be zero tolerance to impunity and recklessness. He also canvassed for a free, fair and credible electoral process. The learned silk also said there must be an independent judiciary as well as effective and efficient law enforcement bodies. He stated that leaders at all levels must subscribe to good governance, adding that a government that did not deliver security of lives and property was a total failure.

He also said those appointed to lead and be officials of anti-corruption bodies must be men of integrity, adding that there should be background checks on them before their appointment and recruitment. He noted that there are many incorruptible judges and judicial officials and advised that corrupt ones should be exposed and flushed out of the system to avoid them polluting the judiciary.