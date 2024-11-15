Corruption: Stakeholders Seek Private Sector-Driven Hajj

Share

Following the failure of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to transparently account for the N90 billion subsidy paid by the Federal Government for the 2024 Hajj exercise, stakeholders have said the private sector should be left to handle hajj operations.

The stakeholders canvassed the position at the continuation of the investigation by the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee probing the NAHCON and the Federal Capital Territory Administration Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board in Abuja.

In its presentation, the Association for Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) insisted that hajj operations in the country should be manage by the private sector.

The vice president, Kano branch of the association, Haruna Ismail, said the government should be proactive in putting the right measures and laws on ground to drive this process.

His words: “We recommend the committee to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to verify some of our submissions and interact with some of the active players in the provision of service to Nigerian pilgrims.

“The committee should look at developing a standard operational practice for all operators in the hajj management chain. This will act as a model upon which future haji reforms shall be placed on.

“The need for a joint committee of all players in hajj management in the country to constantly review hajj processes, reports and complaint is long over-due.

“As we gear up to full private operator’s control, we suggest this committee to recommend a regime where the share of the slots should be increased gradually by 10,000 slots annually, thereby building the capacity to take over the operation.”

Share

Please follow and like us: