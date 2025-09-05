Corruption Responsible For Unemployment, Insecurity, Poverty – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of transparency and accountability to fully eradicate corruption in the country.

Chairman Ola Olukayode made the call at the 12th annual conference of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) in Effurun, Delta State.

Olukayode, represented by Williams Oseghale, Assistant Commander and Head of Public Affairs, Benin Zonal Directorate, said good governance could be attained if we collectively play our roles as good citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the programme was sponsored by the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), a private pipeline security outfit contracted by the Federal Government.

Olukayode said: “The onus is on us as individuals to be a c c o u n t abl e, transparent and commit to due process and procedures. “Every challenge around Nigeria’s socio-economic development today can be traced to the consequences of corruption.

“The rising problems of unemployment, insecurity, poverty, diseases, low life expectancy, hunger, kidnappings and others are the results of mismanagement, misapplication and embezzlement of our resources by those entrusted with them.”