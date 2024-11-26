Corruption Killing Eagles —Ezugo Alleges

Share

…says Nigeria lost to Italy in 1994 because Westerhof wanted to sell players

Former Nigerian international Emeka Ezeugo has laid bare allegations of corruption and favouritism plaguing the Super Eagles, claiming these are the root causes of the team’s struggles.

The retired midfielder who was a member of the Nigerian squad for the 1994 FIFA World Cup, expressed frustration over what he described as “backdoor business” in the selection of players and coaches.

“There is so much backdoor business going on in the team. How will they succeed?” Ezeugo said. “Whether you like it or not, bring (Jose) Mourinho or Pep Guardiola together to coach the team, they will never succeed.

Why? Because you are bringing the wrong players, players who are not supposed to be in the national team through the back door.

“The players are there in Nigeria, but we have to get the right ones. We shouldn’t be using these players coming through the back door.”

The outspoken former midfielder also revisited the Super Eagles’ missed opportunity at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

Ezeugo alleged that Nigeria’s Round of 16 loss to Italy, a match in which the Eagles led for much of the game before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat in extra time, was due to poor team selection orchestrated by then-coach Clemens Westerhof.

That team was supposed to win the World Cup, but Westerhof played the players he wanted to sell,” Ezeugo claimed in an interview with Brila FM monitored by our correspondent.

“It was not the best XI on the pitch. The wrong players played, and we lost to a 10-man Italy.”

