Corruption Index: Nigeria’s 150th Position Out Of 180 Countries Unacceptable – Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, has described as unacceptable, Nigeria’s 150th position among 180 countries on the 2022 Corruption Perception Index released by Transparency International.

Obi who was the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election, in a statement issued on Sunday on his X platform, noted that Price Waterhouse Coopers International Limited, (PwC), in its report, projected that corruption could cost Nigeria up to 37 per cent of GDP by 2030, if not addressed urgently.

He lamented the impact of corruption on the country, regretting that the malaise is becoming a threat to Nigeria’s existence and democracy, peace, and progress.

Obi called for sober reflection “on the effect of corruption in our society and on our country, adding, “Corruption has become the greatest threat to our national existence, especially our democracy, peace, and progress. It has immeasurably stunted our development as a nation.”

The former presidential candidate said it is wrong thing for Nigeria to have maintained a bad reputation of corruption across the three arms of government for many years, and suggested the deployment of all means to fight corruption in Nigeria and ensure that the right things were done at all levels of government and public space.

“We must therefore deploy all available means to strengthen our fight against corruption, by not only doing the right things at all times in all levels of governance in public space but by also ensuring that the leaders are right and behave in a manner, befitting of their positions.

“Sadly, Nigeria has maintained a very bad reputation for high levels of corruption across the three arms of government over many years,” he added.

Obi also noted that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in a separate report, blamed inequality, injustice, and national instability, among others, on corruption in the country.

“This very negative perception of Nigeria reflects the worsening economic situation of the country where foreign investors are leaving the country, and local investors are constantly shutting down, resulting in massive job loss, an increasing poverty rate, and a dwindling economy.

“The gross abuse of the rule of law, and disrespect for our constitution are all resultant effects of the endemic corruption that has eaten through the fabric of our society.

“More sadly, is the fact that we the leaders, are not setting very good precedents for our children, by engaging in all forms of corrupt practices.

“The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ola Olukoyede, was recently reported to have lamented the huge percentage of Nigerian youths in cybercrime.

“The question we must all ask is where the children are learning such criminality from, if not from us the parents, especially we the leaders,” he said.

The former governor promised to “remain committed to a new Nigeria that will be a corruption-free nation or minimally corrupt.

“It will be a nation that will promote entrepreneurship, professionalism, and hard work, where peace and integrity will reign.”