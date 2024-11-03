Corruption in Nigeria not only from top – Rev. Onaolapo

Share

General Overseer of the Abundant Life Gospel Church, Rev. (Dr.) Janet Onaolapo at the Church’s 40th anniversary, speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on the church’s beginnings, the mandate given to the founder, Bishop Kola, her mantra and practical steps to avoid scandals while calling on Nigerians to be determined in dealing with corruption

40 years of The Abundant Life Gospel Church, how has been the journey?

We thank God for grace and sustenance. Abundant Life started in 1984, I was not there. My husband(Bishop Kola) started it as a bachelor for one year, so we met in 1985 and we got married in 1986. Technically he was not married for two to three years when the Church started and he was doing great things in the ministry. After he graduated from ABU Zaria, the Lord told him to start the Abundant Life Ministry, he had job opportunities even in the US but didn’t take them up. I resigned in 1988 to work full-time with him.

Were you also called?

Sure. I gave my life to Christ at a very young age, I was a teenager. I wanted to be a missionary all my life, I did not want to get married. I went to Titcombe College, Egbe, in old Kwara State. It is a mission school, and 85 per cent of the staff are missionaries. 50 years old, 70 years old, 80 years old missionaries and they were all non-married. They were teachers, non-teaching staff and all that. I just loved them, that these people left their countries to come to Africa, to come to Nigeria and serve. I said that is what I want to become. I told myself, I was not going to get married, I just wanted to do missionary work, preaching the gospel of God. I was not involved in any relationship until I finished at the University of Ibadan in 1982. It was when I was leaving the university that the Lord told me, ‘What you have always loved to do, you will do. But you have to get married. That is the route I am taking you through, not your route.’ I said, ‘it is okay.’

Then I met my husband, who has been a pastor. We started doing the work together. Immediately after I got married, I was doing what I always loved to do. Let me say, in a more comfortable way, in a more precise way and in a more deliberate way. This is because if I am just a field missionary, you know, it is not structured. You understand? I intended to join maybe NIFES (Nigerian Fellowship of Evangelical Students) or CAPRO (Calvary Productions). They are missionaries, but it takes a process to join them and to work with them. God just orchestrated it and brought me into a place where I just hit the road running, I started having church years, and I was doing what I always loved to do.

What have you learnt in the last 38 to 40 years doing ministry?

I have learned to trust the Lord. I have learned to believe His word. I have learned to rely on Him. I have learned never to rely on man, because man can fail and I have learned to walk by faith. This is because when you are looking forward to or expecting something from the Lord, and it is not happening, you can easily lose faith. But if you stand in faith, eventually you will see the manifestation. Over the years, I have learned faith that, look, because I do not see it now does not mean it is not coming. This cathedral we built, my husband told me in 1985 that God told him in 1984, that he would build a cathedral of 40,000 sitting capacity in the heart of a city. But God did not tell him that city. The cathedral will be for the body of Christ where gospel churches can hold programmes instead of spending money to rent a stadium.

When I met him, you know, then, back then, you know, when you are courting, what we do is to talk about our goals, our future, we go for crusades, not these days that we go to movies, eating popcorn, eating shawarma and. all that. At our time, you know, it was strictly spiritual things. We talk to ourselves and ask, what has God told you, what is your future, what do you think you want to achieve for the Lord? He told me, and I said, ‘ehn’ 40,000! It is just like somebody telling me now that I will build an estate that will cost like 10 billion. But I believed him because he said the Lord said so. I knew that that was not the time. We were in Ilorin until 1991 when we moved to Lagos. The branches in Ilorin were still thriving, but we moved the international headquarters to Lagos. In 2005, God gave us this place and if I start telling you how we got this place, it will take a long time.

After your husband’s death, how has it been running the ministry?

The truth is this, we had been doing it together before he passed on, so it was not difficult to continue. Let me tell you the truth. See, the problem with some wives is that they are not involved in their husband’s ministry, and the husband passed on, and they suddenly want to take over. It does not make sense, because those who have been there, are the best to continue. I always counsel women as I have had a lot of women say, ‘Oh, you took over, and you’re doing well. I want to take over, and they’re not allowing it.’

I ask, ‘How involved were you when he was there?’ It is not, thus saith the Lord, that when the husband dies, the wife must take over. I never asked to be a GO. When he died and we were praying, the Lord told me, he said, ‘Continue where he stopped’. I had a spiritual mandate, which only my father in the Lord, my children, and a few elders know. But the board of trustees came together. Let us say we buried him on Friday, on Saturday, they came to my house, and they said, we are declaring you the General Overseer tomorrow, Sunday. I said, ‘No, we just buried him. Why are you declaring me General Overseer?’ They said, ‘We do not want a vacuum. We are going to declare it tomorrow.’

At that time, we had 14 branches. We have also informed all the branches that they should make their announcement on Sunday. I said, ‘no.’ They said, ‘Mommy, today, whatever we tell you, you must do. When you become the GO, the table turns around. Anything you tell us to do, we will do. But today, you have to do what we want you to do. Nobody else can be our GO, because you are the one we know.’ The Lord said, ‘I told you before.’ I said, ‘Okay, I accept it.’ To my greatest surprise, when I was announced as GO, everybody was excited.

How do you deal with the subject of men probably coming to seek your hand in marriage?

From the beginning, I declared that I was not going to get married again. This is because I never wanted to get married in the first place. I am not looking for a man. I do not want to marry. I will be 63 in December. I am not going to marry. My disposition is such that anybody that comes around me knows I am not interested. I am a very straightforward person. If you come around me and I see your body language, I tell you, I am not somebody like that. I just put you where you belong. My love is without hypocrisy and my work is without hypocrisy. I do my thing uprightly. If you walk around me and I see your body language, I will ask you what you want.

But is it an issue to remarry, as some see it?

It is not an issue at all. I tell young widows, the Bible says that the young widows should remarry. But older widows that can hold themselves are not necessary. It is your decision, not anybody else’s. A lot of people have asked me, you are still young now, you need a companion. I’m fine, God has given me the grace. If I am not, I would not be deceiving myself. I know a widow of 65 who got married not too long ago. When I called her, I said, go ahead. For me, I may be alone, but I am not lonely, I have the Holy Spirit with me, it is grace. Do not look at me as a superwoman. When God gives you grace, He gives you grace. I think it is grace, I am not looking for anybody.

What practical steps have you taken to stay away from scandals?

I tried to walk in righteousness and holiness as much as possible. I dictate my values, my narrations are straightforward. The Bible says, blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the ungodly, who does not sit among sinners, who does not stand with the scornful, for his delight is the law of the Lord. He meditates on His word, day and night. There are places I won’t go and I do not entertain men in my house.

Also, all forms of counselling end in the church. On Tuesday we hold our counselling after the breakthrough service, and my team and I will stay in church even if it is till 7 p.m. and we go home when we are done. While those that could not come during the week I see them on Sunday. I sit in my office, see anyone I need to see or minister to anyone I need to minister to, with my team members with me. If I finish at 4, 5, 6, or 7 p.m. it is fine. If I get home my door is shut. It is my way of helping myself not to be under too much pressure. People see pastors as superhumans, but they do not know we have our weaknesses and need to rest. Sometimes you are sick and a sick person is coming to say pray for me. You have to pray for them. But if you do not learn to manage yourself, when you die, two minutes of silence, somebody else will take over.

Have you at any time experienced being sidelined due to gender or any other factor?

I do not know anything about sidelining. What is my own? Look, I like to follow. Somebody asked me, and he said, the chairman of PFN is 48, you are going to be 63. I said I respect him. I see him as my chairman, as my head, if we are going, I say, go forward. Go ahead. It is not about age. God has placed him as a leader. In the Bible, a boy of seven years was made a king. I give him the honour, I give him the respect till tomorrow. I take instruction and then we work together and he leverages my experience. If you ask me to go and sit at the back, I will sit there. I have been to places where people do not even know me and they say, you cannot go that way. Later on, they say, where is Mrs. Onoolapo going? Please bring her forward. The same person that said I cannot go, will be the one to take me forward. We have learnt in the scriptures that it is better to sit at the back and let them take you forward than to go sit in the front and you are asked to come to a lower seat.

At a time of hardship, what is your advice to Nigerians?

Let us pray for our country. Let us speak positively about our country and let us change our lifestyle. Corruption is not only from the up, most Nigerians are corrupt. Civil servants are corrupt, and the EFCC is corrupt. Legislature, judiciary, a lot of people are corrupt. Of course, we have some good ones, righteous ones. But when you have one righteous among ten righteous, everybody will become more righteous. If you have a rich man among ten poor people, they will drain your riches. You too will soon become poor.

If every Nigerian would change, would decide that we want to stop corruption, we want to be upright, we want to be God-fearing, we want to love our citizens, we want to love our nation, we want to invest in our nation, we do not want to carry our money outside and be keeping in banks out there. Like someone said when we had the programme the other day, he said, everybody who has stolen money and taken it with them, EFCC should lift the ban and let them bring the money. They should not castigate them or prosecute them. Rather they should come to invest the money here in the country.

Share

Please follow and like us: