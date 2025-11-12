Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has condemned the corruption plaguing Nigerian football, insisting that it must be completely eradicated if the game is to move forward.

Speaking on his ObiOne podcast in a video on X on Wednesday, the former Chelsea midfielder referenced conversations and images circulating about FIFA’s alleged $1.2 million grant to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for stadium projects, questioning how the funds were used.

He, however, urged that discussions on corruption be put aside for now, noting that the immediate focus should be on Nigeria’s upcoming World Cup playoff matches, also stating that it’s a mountain to climb for the players.

READ ALSO:

“I’ve seen so many pictures, so many conversations about FIFA giving $1.2 million to the NFF to build stadiums. Have you seen that? The corruption has to be rooted out of the game,” Mikel said.

“Now is not the best time to discuss those. This is the time for us to focus on the game at hand—playing the playoff game to get to the next round and then qualify,” he added.

Mikel also called on the NFF to ensure that players feel comfortable and motivated to perform at their best, stressing that adequate welfare and proper management are key to success.

“Whatever the NFF have to do to make those players come back, feel comfortable to perform, and give their best for the country, they have to do that right now,” he said.

The former captain maintained that while Nigeria boasts one of the best strikers in the world, Victor Osimhen, the team’s qualification hopes depend on collective effort rather than individual brilliance.

“Don’t depend on Victor Osimhen alone. The team, everybody, needs to perform.

“Find the motivation in you, knowing that this is the biggest game of our lives, the nation’s life. We have to qualify for the World Cup. There are not two ways about it; we have to,” Mikel concluded.