‘Corruption, Great Monster Still Battling Nigeria’ – Obasanjo

…As CJN, others pay tributes to late Justice Ayoola (rtd)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that corruption is a great monster that is ravaging the country’s existence, noting that it has to be conquered before any meaningful achievements can be made.

He said this at the celebration of life of the first and former Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC), Justice Emmanuel Olayinka Ayoola (rtd), held at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Agodi, Oke Ado, Ibadan on Friday.

The legal icon died on August 20, 2024, at the ripe age of 90.

The former President said he made efforts during his administration to check corruption, saying, “Corruption is a great monster that is still battling with us in the country. It’s not that ICPC and Justice Ayoola had not done their job or that even, I who appointed him, had not done what I could have done, it was the pressure of this great cancer of corruption”.

Giving his tribute about the departed former ICPC boss, he said, “Today, I’m standing before you to appreciate the life of this great man, great Nigerian, great African and man of the world and what he had done in our midst”.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, while giving her tributes, said, “I think all of us gathered here should ask ourselves the role we want to play in this place we found ourselves. What will be said of us when the time comes? He has left indelible footprints in the sand of time. We treasure him and all the things he had done to give Nigeria a befitting name. In all the places that he worked, he raised the flag of Nigeria high. He would be sorely missed. He left a legacy we should be proud of”, she said.

While delivering the sermon entitled: “Serving God’s purpose in our generation”, the Bishop of Diocese, Agodi, Revd Simeon Onaleke, advised that there should be legislation that bars all corrupt politicians from re-contesting”, charging all to avoid living a vindictive life.

Quoting from the Book of Acts 13:36, he said out of many people God gave opportunity to serve, many of them didn’t do well.

“Do things that will make people remember you. Don’t bother yourself looking for enemies. Justice Ayoola fought many battles not with guns or swords. He did well”, he said.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, he advised the children to live well like their father.

Among other dignitaries that attended the ceremony were:

Chief Registrar Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello; Justice Akintola Ladiran; Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima; Hon Justice Ogunwumiju; Hon Justice Adamu Jauro; Hon Justice Chidiebere Uwa, Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale Abiru and other Justices of the Supreme Court.

Others included: Dr Emmanuel Olanrewaju Ayoola, Amb. Godwin Adama, Dr wale Babalakin, and Mr Folu Olamiti, former Spokesperson of ICPC.

