Corruption Fight: ICPC Seeks Media Cooperation

Share

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has called on media executives to remain steadfast in exposing graft in the country. ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), made the appeal during a breakfast meeting with editors and media executives in Lagos yesterday.

He said: “The media is not merely an observer; you are a frontline partner in this fight. Over the years, ICPC has adopted a strategic communication approach in line with Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 27(4) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000. “These laws ensure the protection of suspects’ rights.

While remaining strict, diligent, and stern in our actions, ICPC will remain resolute in propagating the rule of law and protecting human dignity.

“Additionally, the ICPC prioritises the protection of whistleblowers and the integrity of investigations. Transparency is a cornerstone of our work, and we will continue to provide verified information through official channels, including press releases, newsletters, and our digital platforms…”

Aliyu said the ICPC has continued to strengthen its partnership with credible Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in implementing activities and initiatives, particularly the Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Governments, which aims to ensure proactive disclosure of information relevant to finances, procurement, and corruption prevention mechanisms.

According to the ICPC boss, they were committed to tracking constituency and executive projects to discourage the practice of abandoned projects after contracts have been approved and funds released.

He also assured that the commission would enforce all judgements by the Supreme Court, noting the challenges being faced in recovering proceeds of corruption especially outside Africa.

Aliyu said: “Asset recovery outside the country has been a big challenge. When you trace properties and movable assets to some countries outside of Africa, the laws in those countries make it difficult for you to recover them.

In some countries, you have to get experts who charge very high fees. “However, African nations are meeting with a view to chart easy ways of retrieving proceeds of corruption starched in other continents. We are looking inwards and collaborating in that regard.”

Aliyu appealed to the National Assembly to quicken the passage of the Whistleblower Bill to boost the anti-graft war. He noted that with such laws, there would be protection for whistleblowers, anti-corruption agents and everyone who provides vital information to boost the war.

On bank executives aiding corrupt individuals in the country to move looted funds, Aliyu said: “We are focusing on bank MDs who are siding corrupt people syphoning money outside of the country.

We are not making this public because we don’t want to destabilise the financial sector,” he said. Aliyu emphasised the need to strengthen legal and institutional frameworks as part of comprehensive strategies to improve governance at the local level.

Share

Please follow and like us: