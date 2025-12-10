Corruption Erodes Democracy, Slows Devt – Reps

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-corruption, Hon. Mashood Akinolu, has said corruption undermines democracy, steals from the vulnerable, slows development and erodes public trust in the institutions.

He stated this during the commemoration of the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Day in Abuja, affirming the commitment of the House to creating policies and frameworks that will empower the youths across the country.

He noted that the House is working to enhance transparency, strengthen legal frameworks, and support civil education that equips young people with the right knowledge and tools to resist and report corruption.

In his remark, the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu, emphasised that corruption remains one of the greatest threats to development, social justice, erodes public trust, divert resources from essential services and undermines opportunities for young people.

Suleiman Achile, an Assistant Director, ICPC, stressed the need for more collaboration among stakeholders to eradicate corruption in the country.

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Dr Mainasara Umar Kogo, in his remarks, advised youths to develop their skills, noting that formal education alone is no longer sufficient in the fast-evolving technology-driven job market.

He stressed that the nation is endowed with mineral resources, emphasising that one fundamental missing link is injustice.

” If we can bridge that missing link, our future leaders will know that they are not the future leaders of Nigeria alone but future leaders of the world”.

They urged the country’s youth to be part of the conversation in demanding a corruption-free Nigeria and urged them to use their creativity and digital skills in demanding transparency, accountability and good governance.