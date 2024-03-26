Corruption: EFCC Recovers N7.8m For Benue Property Coy

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday made a significant recovery of N7.8 million for the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC).

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Dr Raymond Asemakaha, disclosed this while speaking in Makurdi.

The BIPC helmsman said the recovery is from past officers of the agency who engaged in corrupt practices.

He added that the draft cheque of the money has been handed over to BIPC, adding that more recoveries are underway.

Dr. Asemakaha said the recovery of funds for the BIPC is a positive step in strengthening the integrity of the agency and promoting a culture of accountability under Governor Hyacinth Alia.

He added that the prompt and efficient action taken by EFCC not only showcases the dedication and professionalism of the EFCC but also underscores their commitment to upholding justice and combating financial crimes within Benue and the nation at large.

“This successful recovery underscores the importance of robust investigative procedures and the commitment to upholding integrity in financial transactions”, said Asemakaha.