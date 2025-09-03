Corruption: EFCC Declares Ex-Abia LG Commissioner Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Abia State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Christopher Enweremadu, wanted in connection with allegations of criminal conspiracy, diversion of public funds and money-laundering.

The anti-graft agency, in a public notice signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, who gave Enweremadu’s last known address as the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Umuahia, asked anyone with information about Enweremadu’s whereabouts to contact any of its zonal offices.

New Telegraph recalls that Prince Enweremadu, who served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters under former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has previously been linked to investigations into the handling of funds for Local Government Councils in Abia.

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja in December 2024 ordered a probe into funds allocated to 17 local government areas in Abia between 2019 and 2023 and directed the EFCC to submit its investigation report to the court.

READ ALSO

The court also ordered the seizure of international travel documents of three former state officials, including Enweremadu, a former Aide to the immediate past Governor of the state, Erondu Uchenna Erondu, and the Permanent Secretary attached to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in Abia State, Deaconess Joy Nwanju.

However, the court action last year arose from an ex parte motion by an activist who demanded accountability, said the state received billions of naira for the 17 LGAs and that the funds were under the control of the officials during the period in question.

“The public is hereby notified that CHRISTOPHER ENWEREMADU, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy, Diversion of Public Funds, stealing and Money Laundering.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Lagos, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices,” EFCC declared.