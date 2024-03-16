Corruption, Bad Governance Bed Rock Of Nigeria’s Economic Hardship – Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the general overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church and former APC Presidential aspirant on Friday bemoaned the dire economic conditions pushing Nigerians to desperate measures, including looting warehouses to stave off hunger.

In a stirring keynote address delivered at a symposium in Abuja to celebrate the 70th birthday of Pastor Chinedu Ezekwesili, husband of former Minister of Education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, Tunde Bakare, said some Nigerians are being forced to rob warehouses in order to avoid going to bed hungry.

Addressing the gathering, Bakare voiced concerns over the pervasive economic hardship gripping the nation, attributing it to deep-seated corruption and governance failures.

He highlighted recent incidents of hoodlums raiding warehouses for foodstuffs amid emerging reports of acute hunger affecting millions across the country.

Asserting that systemic failures and corruption were at the heart of the crisis, Bakare emphasized the urgent need for decisive action to address governance shortcomings.

He, however, cautioned against placing sole responsibility on anti-graft agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), stressing the collective duty to tackle corruption at all levels of society.

Bakare underscored the importance of righteous leadership in effecting positive change, lamenting the current state of affairs where millions suffer while corruption thrives unchecked. He called for a concerted effort to appoint upright individuals into positions of power to combat the scourge of corruption effectively.

Praising the resilience and courage of Pastor Chinedu Ezekwesili and his wife, Bakare hailed them as beacons of integrity and advocates for societal change amidst prevailing challenges.

He commended their unwavering dedication to noble causes, from championing transparency and good governance to advocating for the rights of the marginalized.

In response, Pastor Chinedu Ezekwesili expressed gratitude for the support of his wife, highlighting the importance of mutual respect and partnership in marriage.

He emphasized the role of supportive spouses in enabling their partners to fulfil their potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

Bakare called for a renewed commitment to upholding righteousness and accountability in governance, urging Nigerians to unite in the fight against corruption and injustice for the betterment of all.