Corruption As Obstacle To Development

Kolanut is the main source of Gerianans revenue and it has become very expensive, even with the fact that it is grown in that country. This led the President into replacing the old board members of the Gerianian Kolanut Corporation which was established for the development and marketing of the cash crop with new people in order to examine and to improve the growth and development of the cash crop. The Board comprising of seven members had Chief Herbert Lamen as the chairman, Ms Mabel Dickson as a representative of market women, Ahmed Kudus was to represent the Geriana Kolanut farmers Association, Maurice Kolajo, Dr Nicholas Dubi, the youngest of them all Barrister Lucas Wilberforce and the Director General of GKC, Engr Goeffrey Appah.

The president assigned them to the board for the growth of GKC and to ensure that Kola nut is being marketed and well produce, but the chairman and the other board members excluding Barrister Wilberforce and the DG were out to make sure they made as much money as they could make from Geriana Kolanut Corporation. They saw it as an opportunity to use government money for unnecessary parties, lodging in expensive hotels, traveling, chasing women and doing all manner of things with government money. This led to constant argument between Barrister Wilberforce and the chairman because Wilberforce stood for the truth, he was never involved in all their shady doings.

Some of the board members used the opportunity as a means of getting what they have always wanted. People like Ms Mabel Dickson whose daughter forged her certificate in order to get a job, and was later caught, or the chairman himself who saw it as an avenue to make money, some of the board members requested for new cars, a raise in their salary.

The chairman and his followers forgot their main aim of being appointed to be on the board, all they were after was the money they would make from the funds. They held secret meetings with the chairman and even went as far as poisoning Barrister Wilberforce’s coffee because he was always against their shady deals.

The chairman went as far as employing a herbalist who used human skulls to make concoctions for the Kolanut tree planting and flowering in Geriana. He also went as far as killing his friend Ibn Ahmed an engineer who stabbed him in the back for a deal, they both had that concerned money collected from the government for a project they never embarked on. This did not stop him from stealing government funds instead he found other means of embezzeling government funds

The Chairman thought he could get Wilberforce out of the board by writing a letter to the President with whom the chairman was friends with, notifying him of Wilberforce’s attitude towards the board members, but it boomeranged, and everything came crashing on their heads.

When he saw that Wilberforce was giving him problems, he sought to kill him, but Wilberforce had a stronger power backing him up. The hands of the law caught up with the board members with the help of the Federal Anti-Corruption Team who put those found guilty to jail.

The theme of the book was corruption; it talked about how corruption has become the order of the day and people don’t help until they have dropped something. Corruption in the path of those that are in power, how they embezzle government funds and leave the masses to suffer for it. Corruption in all senses, even the herbalist was corrupt. It generally talks about how the whole system has become so corrupt and it is only a few out of so many people that actually stand for justice and truth like Barrister Wilberforce. This arrangement of the book was in a chronological manner, from the reading of the budget by the president to the inauguration, to the inaugural meeting and the likes.

