Corruption and the Omertà Code in Nigeria

Not many Nigerians are conversant with the word Omertà. But those interested in the mafia and La Cosa Nostra movies should be acquainted with the meaning. However, for the majority who are not, Omertà is a strict code of silence and was used to great effect by the mafia to ensure that the authorities would not be able to infiltrate and break the ranks of the powerful criminal gangs, which operated first in southern Italy in the early 1800s before exploding in the United States at the turn of the 20th century. This meant that despite the best efforts of Uncle Sam, who only realised the devastating effects of the La Cosa Nostra in the 1950s, they were unable to take down the ‘godfathers’ and their criminal gang members. According to reports, the first member of the Sicilian Mafia who migrated to the United States was Giuseppe Esposito.

He escaped to the US after murdering the chancellor and vice-chancellor of a Sicilian province. He was eventually arrested in New Orleans and was sent back to Italy. The first significant incident of the mafia occurred in New Orleans in 1890 where David Hennessey, New Orleans Police Superintendent, was murdered by the mafia. More than 100 Sicilians were arrested and 19 were convicted of murder. After this incident, the American mafia, also known as “La Cosa Nostra” (which translates to “our thing”) started to spread. First, there were the Black Hand gangs in the 1900s. Next, the Five Points Gang emerged in the 1910s and 1920s. In the 1920s, Al Capone’s syndicate from Chicago took over, and they were one of the most powerful criminal gangs in American history.

After Al Capone, Salvatore Maranzano became the most powerful mafia boss in the United States. He was called the “Boss of bosses.” Maranzano was the first leader of the sinister criminal organisation, La Cosa Nostra. He was later murdered by five gangsters who were dressed as police officers in 1931. In 1951, a US Senate committee was convinced that there was an underground criminal gang operating in the United States. In 1957, New York State Police uncovered a meeting and arrested major figures from around the country in Apalachin, New York. The event (dubbed the “Apalachin Meeting”) forced the FBI to recognise organised crime as a serious problem in the United States and changed the way law enforcement agents investigated it. And, although the power and influence of the Cosa Nostra has waned in the US, that has not stopped authorities from still cracking down on suspected members whenever they can.

For instance, early on January 20, 2011, some 500 FBI agents and partner law enforcement officers began to arrest nearly 130 members of the Mafia in New York City and other East Coast cities charged in the largest nationally-coordinated organized crime takedown in the Bureau’s history. But what has this got to do with us here in Nigeria? some may ask. What we are facing across the country now in terms of the dastardly acts of Boko Haram/ ISWAP, terrorists, unknown gunmen and the like, are undoubtedly worse than the mafia. However, for me, it is our apparent collective Omertà more than these vices that have contributed massively to where we have found ourselves as a nation. Thus while, for instance, the FBI and even our much-maligned police can pick up those planning to commit crime through diligent policing, it is more difficult when it comes to corruption and the like, especially when those involved develop Omertà.

Therefore, corruption, which many are quick to point out as being our biggest headache, is carried out by individuals who do not care what damage it does to society. However, the crime is not committed in isolation. It festers because even those honest are not ready to spill the beans – either because they are afraid of being harmed or more likely because they are tacitly in support, but are not in a privileged position to participate in the act. A few weeks ago, someone I know went to the Passport Office to complete his formalities after booking online. When he narrated his experience; it unfortunately negated all the best efforts of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to untie the Gordian knot that has become the hallmark of obtaining a passport in Nigeria.

According to him, on reaching the office, the first question he was asked was: Who ‘facilitated’ your appearance? When he told the Immigration Officer nobody, he said immediately he could see the countenance changed. He was then told he needed to go and buy a file in which his documents would be placed for processing. I won’t bore you with the details but, in a nutshell, the process did not go as smoothly as the minister would have loved. This is not the minister’s fault, but this is sadly what obtains in most government agencies where officials deliberately frustrate fellow Nigerians with or without the knowledge of their superiors. The other day, I was stopped by a Road Safety officer who said he had pulled me over because the number plates of my car had faded! I angrily asked the FRSC official if it was my fault, after all I wasn’t the one who produced the ‘offending’ number plates.

Although he let me go, but he did ‘advise’ that I get another pair, because others will still stop me and they might not be as lenient as he was. There is no way I can be convinced that they are not aware of this problem at FRSC Headquarters in Abuja. Yet, no official had deemed it fit to complain and get it rectified, instead, innocent drivers are left to sort themselves out as best as they can whenever they are pulled over for faded number plates. Not too long ago, I was chatting with an aide to a former minister about some of the humongous amounts of money allegedly being siphoned by government officials; he pointed out that there is no way such monies can be taken in isolation without the connivance of many other officials.

“TS, how can one individual take billions of naira all alone? It is not possible. That person must have settled many others to have made such an amount,” he emphatically stated. He is spot on but as I pointed out earlier, due to Omertà, no one is ready to spill the beans on such illegal activities. And this, for me, is the main reason why things will continue to go downhill for the so- called Giant of Africa.