Corruption Allegations: Reps Summon Dangote, NMDPRA CEO

The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream and Midstream) has invited the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the CEO of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Alhaji Faruk Ahmed, to appear before it following allegations and counter allegations by the duo. Dangote had on Sunday levelled allegations of corruption and economic sabotage against Ahmed.

The committees, led by Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and Hon.Henry Okogie, disclosed this after an emergency meeting yesterday. They said the meeting was convened in response to what they described as “growing tension” capable of undermining the fragile stability recently achieved in the sector with concerns being raised by different stakeholders.

According to Ugochinyere, the committees were compelled to act swiftly to prevent further escalation, especially at a time when government and industry stakeholders are working to stabilise supply, pricing and regulation in the post-subsidy era.

“The key issue that necessitated this emergency meeting was the growing tension that has returned to the downstream sector as a result of concerns and allegations raised by Alhaji Aliko Dangote against the NMDPRA,” Ugochinyere said.

The lawmaker explained that only a clear understanding of the underlying problems would enable the National Assembly to broker lasting solutions without fear or favour. The committee also appealed to both parties to halt public exchanges and media comments while legislative intervention is ongoing.

He revealed that the committee has already received petitions touching on critical industry concerns, including the issuance of import licences and questions around whether domestic refineries have the capacity to meet Nigeria’s daily petroleum needs. Ugochinyere said the decisions announced reflected the unanimous outcome of the committee’s closed-door deliberations, a position he said was affirmed by his colleagues.