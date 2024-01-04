Corruption Allegations: Buhari Has Questions To Answer

Long before he mounted the pedestal of political power as the democratically elected Nigerian president in 2015 he had earned for himself, not just the toga of a no non- sense anti-corruption czar but epitomised it by his simplistic lifestyle.

He was credited as one patriot who found it difficult to dine with the locusts of corruption, even with a long spoon.

With that appealing brand to his name, even after metamorphosing from a military dictator to a democrat, it was easy for his political party – the All Progressive Congress (APC) – to sell his candidature as well as the ‘Change’ mantra to the millions of expectant voters.

By that they were able to oust the President Goodluck Jonathan- led administration which the APC then tagged as both “clueless” and “corrupt.” But that was then.

Interestingly, barely a month after his exit from power characterised by the turbulent eight years as the president the news headlines painted a picture of pure paradox.

On June 16, 2023 the media was awash with the catchy: ‘8 Buhari’s Ministers under Probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’.

Even before the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the Chairman of the anti-graft agency, letters had been sent to those ministers who allegedly misappropriated public funds, running into billions of naira to feather their noxious nests.

Amongst those invited included Paulina Tallen, erst- while Minister of Women Affairs alleged to have been involved in an alleged N2 billion fraud, diverted from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project, and Sale Mammah, former Minister of Power, in connection with an alleged N22 billion fraud related to power projects.

Also brought for questioning was Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, who served under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government as the Police Affairs Minister. The allegation levelled against him was that of the mismanagement of the Police Trust Fund (PTF).

Indeed, the purchase of refurbished vehicles for the Nigerian Police made the EFCC smell a rat! But all these were tips of a humongous iceberg of unimaginable pillaging and pilfering of the nation’s coffers.

Recently, the EFCC reportedly uncovered a steamy scandal with a staggering sum of over N37 billion, allegedly laundered under the watchful eyes of the then Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar- Farouk.

In fact, as revealed, the N37, 170, 855, 753.44 was allegedly transferred from the Federal Government’s coffers to 38 different bank accounts, domiciled in five legacy commercial banks, belonging to, or connected with a contractor who goes by the name, James Okwete.

Details have shown that he allegedly transferred the huge sum of N6, 746,034,000.00 to Bureau De Change operators, and withdrew N54 billion in raw cash! Furthermore, he allegedly purchased luxury cars with N288, 348,600.00 in addition to supposedly buying luxury houses in both Abuja and Enugu with N2, 195,115,000.00.

And apart from using 47 out of the 53 companies traced to him to lift Federal Government contracts amounting to N27, 432,824, 339.86, Okwete is linked to 143 bank accounts in 12 commercial banks. According to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) he is a director in 11 out of the 53 companies.

All these revelations, relevant as they are, trigger some burning questions. As much as we commend the efforts of the EFCC by making these startling revelations, how could Umar-Farouk, who was sworn in as the pioneer Minister of Human Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development by President Buhari as the youngest in his cabinet have abdicated the critical role of salvaging the vulnerable members of the society from the pangs of insecurity, hunger and poverty?

How could she have allegedly diverted huge funds meant to feed hungry school children for self-aggrandisement? Is that alleged criminal act not a violation of their rights to education, healthcare delivery and dignity, as rightly noted by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)?

It is on record that SERAP had requested for details of expenditure of funds meant for the needy members of the society from Umar-Farouk but she was not forthcoming.

And in 2020 the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owosanoye disclosed that N2.67 billion meant for the school feeding programme was traced to private accounts.

The money was paid when the children were not in school, brought about by the COVID-19 induced lockdown of 2020!

As several concerned Nigerians, including the Chairman, Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa, Ezenwa Nwagwu and Human Rights lawyer, Tolu Babaleye have opined Nigerians deserve to know what really transpired in terms of financial transactions in the several ministries, departments and agencies under the Buhari-led administration.

It is disheartening that all these malfeasance took place under Buhari, who was perceived and projected as the icon of integrity. It is therefore; patently obvious that Buhari, on whose table the buck stopped has significant questions to answer, in the national interest.

That is more so currently, that he has lost the immunity status and for the President Bola Tinubu government to show the citizens that it is driven by accountability, transparency and fiscal responsibility to the people, and not any individual, no matter whose ox is gored.