Corruption Allegation: No Evidence In UK Diezani Stole Nigeria’s Funds –Ozekhome

Legal luminary and prolific writer, Prof Mike Ozekhome

(SAN), yesterday, debunked the persistent allegations of corruption against a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Ozekhome in a statement titled, “There is no such thing as Diezani loot,” said no stolen Nigerian funds have ever been traced to her by UK authorities.

He said: “The immediate past Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, confirmed to her lawyers that no funds from the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria have been found ever stolen by her.”

Ozekhome said the former minister, who has been under investigation by UK authorities since October 2015, has not been charged with misappropriating public funds despite nearly a decade of scrutiny.

According to him, AlisonMadueke’s prolonged ordeal stems from baseless allegations, unverified narratives, and public vilification rather than concrete evidence. “DAM (Diezani AlisonMadueke) has continued to face relentless defamation and misinformation.

Her name is routinely linked to allegations and properties, like the recent case of the ‘Galactica Yacht,’ which she neither owned nor ever set eyes on,” he said.

Ozekhome referenced court rulings to support his client’s case, particularly a decision by the Federal High Court, Abuja, which cleared parties linked to a Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) of wrongdoing.

“Let us be very clear about this: the issues of nonpayment of the cash calls that subsequently arose in the Atlantic Energy SAAs had nothing to do with the initial contract award which followed due process and was properly made.

“Those issues arose as a direct result of the manner of operational implementation and supervision and had nothing to do with DAM. She was never involved in any way or manner.

“As a matter of fact, in April 2014, as soon as it was brought to her attention by an external multinational head that there were some issues regarding the Atlantic Energy SAAs, she immediately took strong and direct action by promptly alerting Mr President, the Permanent Secretary (PS) of MPR, and the GMD NNPC, in writing, and directed that an immediate two-week investigation be carried out.

“Following the resulting investigative report, DAM again directed in writing to the PS, MPR and the GMD NNPC, with Mr President’s knowledge and approval, that a process for the recovery of the unpaid cash call be immediately put in place,” he said. He noted that businessman Kola Aluko, who had valid contracts with the NNPC, reportedly forfeited the yacht in question.

The SAN emphasised that Alison-Madueke’s role as minister was limited to endorsing contracts already vetted by the NNPC, adding: “She merely followed due process as required by her statutory duties.”

Ozekhome also shed light on the former minister’s health struggles, revealing that she underwent chemotherapy for cancer shortly before being detained in the UK.

“Despite battling for her life and surviving on goodwill from friends and family, she has faced unrelenting public scrutiny and baseless accusations,” he lamented.

The Senior Advocate called on the public to allow the UK legal process to take its course without interference or prejudice, stressing the importance of fair hearing. “Let the law take its natural course. It is time to stop the vilification of an innocent Nigerian.

