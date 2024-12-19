Corruption Allegation: I Won’t Apologise To Asue Ighodalo –Tenebe

Share

The Edo State AllProgressives Congress (APC) Chairman Jarrett Tenebe has defended his corruption and misappropriation of state funds accusation against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 governorship election Asue Ighodalo.

In a statement yesterday, Tenebe said he maintained his stand following the preliminary report of the Edo State Asset Verification Committee and the Edo State Vehicle Recovery Committee whose reports indicted Ighodalo who was the Economic adviser to the former Governor Godwin Obaseki for eight years.

Ighodalo had demanded an apology and a retraction of the accusation within seven days. Tenebe was quoted as sayng: “Social media has been agog with our governor’s budget presentation about a mistake on a 650 billion naira and the rest of it.

“It’s a normal thing, Zuma made such a mistake, and a lot of people make such mistakes. I don’t know the figures. “You see, that is how to know original and innocent people.

“Obaseki will not make such a mistake because he has stolen billions before. Asue Ighodalo will not make such mistake, because he has stolen billions before.”

