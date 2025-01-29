Corruption Allegation: Ganduje Slams Accusers

Share

Oliver Okpala, an aide to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Umar Ganduje, yesterday slammed the accusers of his principal of corruption.

In a statement, he said: “Politicians should know that the days are gone for the tactics of bad blood and recklessness in the nation’s orbit of partisan politics.”

Okpala’s statement followed the attack on Ganduje by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) Chairman Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado following his appointment as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) chairman. Okpala said:

“President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of the APC National Chairman as the FAAN chairman has come to many well-meaning Nigerians as a well-deserved placement.

But as usual a few disgruntled elements, principally Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, have seen it as a fresh opportunity to launch attacks and smear campaigns against Ganduje.”

