Corrupt Nigerian Leaders Risk Visa Restriction – US Warns

The United States (US) Mission in Nigeria on Monday warned that corrupt Nigerian government officials risk visa restrictions.

According to a statement issued on its official X handle, the Mission said fighting corruption has no borders and that accountability extends to high-profile individuals.

“Fighting corruption knows no borders or limits on accountability. Even when high-profile individuals engage in corruption, they can be barred from receiving U.S. visas,” the Mission said.

The US had, in the past, imposed visa restrictions on politicians accused of undermining democratic processes and engaging in electoral malpractices.

The latest warning comes at a time when transparency advocates have raised concerns over alleged mismanagement of public funds and abuse of office across different levels of government in Nigeria.