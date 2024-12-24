Correspondents’ Chapel Partners Defence Ministry

Share

The Correspondent’s Chapel of the Nigeria Union Of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State Council in collaboration with office of the Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Muhammed (Matawalle Maradun, Shattiman Sokoto) has set up a 13-man committee to conduct a sensitisation seminar for journalists and social media influencers in the North West geopolitical zone on security reportage.

This is even as the Ministry of Defence has solicited journalists’ unreserved cooperation in playing their roles towards consolidating the ongoing military operations against the lingering banditry across Northwest zone.

Inaugurating the Committee, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Comrade Ishaqa Zaki Tambuwal, noted that security is the duty of every citizen, adding that, “as working journalists, we assured the Ministry of Defence all needed support towards addressing insecurity.

According to the Chairman, the working journalists would maintain the existing cordial relationship with the Defence headquarters until the dream of making banditry and other security challenges history is achieved.

