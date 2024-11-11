Correspondent Chapel Applauds Appointment Of Itua As CPS To Okpebholo

Share

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Edo State Council on Monday congratulated Mr. Fred Itua on his appointment as the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor-Elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

The Chapel also commended the Governor-elect for finding Itua worthy of the appointment and declared that it has always admired the appointee’s journalistic integrity

and commitment to presenting an unbiased information.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Itua’s appointment takes effect from Tuesday, November 12th, during which time Senator Monday Okpebholo would be sworn-in as governor of the State.

This was contained in a press statement jointly issued by Mrs. Nefishetu Yakubu and Elder Patrick Ahanor, Chairman and Secretary of the Correspondents’ Chapel.

The statement expressed excitement over the appointment and described Itua as a seasoned journalist with a wealth of experience.

The statement read in part: “The Correspondents’ Chapel have no doubt that your skills and years of experience will prove to be a major asset to the administration.

“We commend Senator Okpebholo for recognizing Itua’s exceptional qualifications and unwavering journalistic integrity.

“Be assured of our support at all times in the governor-elect commitment to foster transparency and effective communication within his administration,” the statement said

