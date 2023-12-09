Correctional Service Promotes 5,004 Personnel To Next Ranks

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has approved the promotion of 5,004 senior officers who participated in the last promotion exercise conducted by the Civil Defence Corrections Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

In a statement signed on Saturday by its spokesperson, Abubakar Umar, the Service charged the personnel to brace up for higher responsibilities.

It reads: “In a radio message Gen.24/S.21/T2/Vol.III/597 dated 8th December 2023 showed seven (7) Controllers of Corrections (CC) were elevated to the rank of Assistant Controller General of Corrections (ACG) while thirty-five (35) Deputy Controllers of Corrections (DCC) were promoted to Controller of Corrections (CC).

“Others promoted to new ranks include 68 Deputy Controllers of Corrections, 129 Assistant Controllers of Corrections (ACCs), 426 Chief Superintendents of Corrections (CSCs), 650 Superintendents of Corrections (SCs), 1048 Deputy Superintendents of Corrections (DSCs) and 2641 Assistant Superintendents of Corrections (ASCs) among whom are those qualified for upgrading and omitted from advancement.

“The Controller General of Corrections (CGC), Haliru Nababa FICMC, MFR, mni charged the beneficiaries to get ready for more work knowing fully well that promotion comes with additional responsibility.

“The CGC admonished the newly promoted officers to brace up for the tasks ahead. He encouraged those who missed the promotion to remain steadfast as more opportunities abound in the future.

“The Corrections boss emphasized that the Service is committed to improving staff welfare as well as ensuring inmates are reformed and rehabilitated in line with accepted global standard.”