Corpses Of 8 Missing Policemen Recovered In Benue

Eight more corpses of policemen who were killed in a deadly attack on security operatives at Agu Centre, on the border of Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government Areas of Benue State, have been recovered.

The incident occurred last Friday when a team of secu- rity operatives encountered armed invaders, leaving an initial three personnel confirmed dead and eight others missing. The team comprised of personnel of Operation Zenda, in conjunction with the Benue State Civil Protection Guard (BSCPG) and the Special Intervention Squad (SIS).

Earlier, three personnel, two from the police and another from BSCPG were reported killed in the encounter, with eight police personnel missing. However, the Chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA, Dr. Justine Shaku, yesterday, confirmed to journalists in Makurdi on telephone that the bodies of the eight missing officers have been recovered.