Corpse Of Missing Plateau Fulani Leader Found – MACBAN

The body of the missing Fulani leader from Panyam District in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Adamu Idris, has been discovered.

Nuru Abdullahi, the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Plateau confirmed the discovery of Adamu Idris’ body.

Abdullahi disclosed that the body was found in Dawaki, a community in the Kanke Local Government Area of the state, adding that the Fulani leader would be buried in Bauchi State.

Captain Oya James, the spokesperson of the state’s Operation Safe Haven, a security task force responsible for maintaining peace in the region, has also confirmed this development.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taofeek Lagbaja had issued a directive on September 27, instructing OPSH personnel to recover the corpse within 24 hours.

Idris was declared missing on September 24, when he failed to return from a visit to the district head of the area, Aminu Darwam.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Alfred Alabo, stated last week that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Okoro J. Alawari, had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of the State CID to take over the case and conduct a discreet investigation.

He also enjoined them to note that the command has put all modalities in place to ensure that all the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the Ardo shall be unravelled and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be arrested and prosecuted.