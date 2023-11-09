Corpse of Abducted Rivers Female SS1 Student Found In Shallow Grave

The corpse of a female secondary school student has been discovered in a shallow grave in Amaku-Mba Community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State after she was abducted on Tuesday by yet-to-identified persons.

The SS1 student of Community Secondary School, Okehi, Etche was kidnapped on Tuesday morning and forcefully taken to the bush where the abductors carried out the dastardly act.

The Rivers State Police Command has started investigating the incident, which has created panic in the area, and also attracted outrage and condemnation within and outside the area.

According to the Rivers State Police command spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, the girl’s mother sent her to buy meat on Tuesday morning, but she never made it back home.

Iringe-Koko added that the investigation would focus on the immediate and remote causes of the girl’s murder.

Iringe-Kok said: “Her parents sent her to go and buy meat in an abattoir and she didn’t return at the time they expected her to have come back.

“So they went in search of her and saw her bicycle by a bush path. So they immediately informed the police, and the Divisional Police Officer swung into action and led a team to the bush.

“There they saw an uncompleted building and a shallow grave. So they (operatives) exhumed her corpse. One of the suspects has been arrested. Her corpse has been deposited in a morgue and investigation is ongoing.”

The spokesperson for the Etche Local Government Area, Robinson Oluo, who also reacted to the incident, said that a suspect has been arrested over the incident, and is currently at the Okehi Divisional Police Station.”

Oluo said: “We want to condemn the murder of the 13-year-old. As we speak right now, the police have arrested one suspect in connection with the death of the young girl. The suspect is currently at the Okehi Divisional Police Station.”