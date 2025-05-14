New Telegraph

May 14, 2025
  Home
  News
  Corps Members'll Drive…

Corps Members’ll Drive Positive Change In Host Communities – NYSC

The National Youth Service Cor ps (NYSC) has assured that the corps members deployed to their various places of primary assignment would impact maximally on their host communities.

Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, the Director General of NYSC, made the assurance in Bauchi yesterday during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ stream 1 orientation course.

Represented by Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, the Bauchi state Coordinator of NYSC, the DG commended the patriotism, loyalty, patience, perseverance, understanding and the good conduct of the corps members during the orientation course.

He said: “By your show of maturity, patriotism, loyalty, commitment, discipline and tolerance, I am convinced that our three week stay on camp has not been in vain and that you will impact maximally on your host communities during the service year.

