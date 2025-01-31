Share

The Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, on Thursday, said corps members will start receiving a new monthly allowance of N77,000 from February 2025.

The NYSC DG made this announcement while speaking to the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream II corps members in Katsina State orientation camp.

Gen. Ahmed confirmed that the increment has been included in the 2025 Federal Government budget and will take effect once the budget is passed.

The DG emphasised the government’s commitment to corps members’ welfare and security, urging them to reciprocate the gesture by serving diligently in the host communities.

He, however, assured corps members that they would not be posted to areas with security threats.

“This month (January) has already ended, but once the budget is passed, by next month (February), you will start receiving N77,000 instead of the usual N33,000.

“We will not send our corps members to any areas with security challenges. Wherever we send them, they should be assured that the place is safe and secure for them to serve,” he added.

