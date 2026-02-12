Corps Members Sensitised On Youth Role In Anti-Corruption Fight In Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Directorate, has sensitised National Youth Service Corps members in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on their expected role in the fight against corruption.

The engagement, which took place at the Conference Hall of the Kwara State Ministry of Environment, Ilorin, featured over 100 corps members drawn from the 2025 Batch B and C, as well as the 2026 Batch A streams.

Addressing the session, the Head of Public Affairs Department of the Directorate, Babatunde Ayodele, urged the participants to serve as ambassadors of integrity in line with the preventive vision of the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede. He emphasized that young people remain critical stakeholders in building a corruption-free society.

Ayodele, an Assistant Commander of the EFCC, noted that the EFCC’s mandate to prevent and prosecute economic and financial crimes, as well as recover stolen loot, can only be effectively achieved when young leaders champion accountability, transparency, and lawful prosperity within their spheres of influence.

He reiterated Mr. Olukoyede’s position that the fight against corruption must extend beyond courtrooms and enforcement actions to the everyday decisions and value systems of citizens, particularly young people. “The EFCC is not only about arrests and prosecutions. We are also deeply committed to prevention, and that is why this conversation with you is very important. The fight against corruption cannot be won in courtrooms alone, it must first be won in the hearts and decisions of young people like you,” he said.

He went further to outline the core objectives of the NYSC/EFCC CDS Group, highlighting their roles in anti-corruption advocacy, public enlightenment, and community engagement, urging them to organize awareness campaigns in schools, markets, and places of worship, and to deploy creative platforms such as drama, debates, and town hall meetings to educate the public on financial crimes, including cyber fraud, identity theft, and money laundering.

Ayodele enjoined the participants that, as integrity ambassadors, their conduct at their Places of Primary Assignment (PPAs) must reflect ethical leadership, and cautioned on the dangers of online fraud, the legal consequences of cyber-related offences, and the risks associated with acting as financial “mules.” He further stressed the importance of whistleblowing, assuring them that proper reporting channels through the EFCC help protect communities while strengthening the rule of law.

He concluded by reminding the corps members that a distinguished service year was not measured solely by posting and clearance, but by purpose, impact, and character. “Your certificate will open doors, but your character will keep those doors open,” he said, urging them to shun shortcuts and contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

Responding on behalf of the NYSC, the CDS Supervisor, Mrs. Abosede Gbolahan, commended the Commission’s preventive approach, noting its alignment with national efforts to raise a generation that rejects corruption.

She lauded the depth of the engagement, describing it as enlightening and motivating, and reaffirmed the Corps Members’ commitment to ethical service throughout their national assignment.