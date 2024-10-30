Corps Members Frown As FG Pays N33,000 NYSC Allowance

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria has once again issued the previous monthly stipend of N33,000 to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members for October, despite its recent announcement of increasing the allowance to N77,000.

New Telegraph recalls that on September 25, 2024, the government confirmed that the corps members’ monthly pay would be raised from N33,000 to N77,000, retroactively effective from July 2024, aligning with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

However, after corps members received only N33,000 for September, many had hoped for the updated allowance in October.

READ ALSO:

However, reports from several corps members indicate that the promised to increase the allawee has not yet taken effect, as the previous allowance of N33,000 was paid again for October.

This delay has led to concerns and disappointment among corps members, who had anticipated the new allowance as a significant boost to their welfare and daily expenses.

The NYSC program, designed to support Nigeria’s youth with experience and opportunities, now faces growing pressure from corps members awaiting the implementation of this enhanced allowance package.

Share

Please follow and like us: