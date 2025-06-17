Corps Members Cry Out As Gombe NYSC Camp Deteriorates

Share

The National Youth Corps Members at the Gombe State NYSC orientation camp have raised the alarm over what they described as unsafe and degrading living conditions, urging an immediate intervention from the NYSC authorities and Gombe State Government to ameliorate their plight.

The camp, according to the corpers, has now become almost uninhabitable following days of torrential rainfalls that flooded several hostels and damaged personal belongings.

Many of the structures at the site were said to be in disrepair, with leaking roofs, broken windows, and visible cracks in walls.

“Every night, we sleep with one eye open, praying the building doesn’t collapse. When it rains, our beds are soaked. We are living in fear, not service,” according to a corps member who craved anonymity.

Eyewitness accounts and photographs shared online revealed the extent of the damage, showing submerged hostels, weakened infrastructure, and stagnant water across the premises.

Some corpers said that the poor conditions of the hostels and other infrastructure not only exposed them to danger but also raised the risk of waterborne diseases and injuries.

Share