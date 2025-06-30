Corps Members Cautioned Against Drug Abuse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has urged corps members to shun drug and substance abuse to protect them against its adverse effects.

Osun State Commander of the NDLEA, Mr. Oluwarotimi Adetula, stated this during a sensitisation exercise at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Ede, Osun State.

The exercise was being organised in collaboration between the agency, the Imole War Against Drug Abuse (IWADA) and the Ministry of Federal Affairs.

Adetula said the programme was designed to sensitise the corps members and transporters and other members of the public to mark the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

He warned that drug abuse was a silent epidemic, which was imprisoning thousands across the country. He said: “It is not only those in prison that are prisoners.

If you take drugs or are involved in anything illicit, you are also a prisoner. “Drug abuse damages your mind, body, and spirit, and this campaign is a way of freeing people through awareness and education”.