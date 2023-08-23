Corps Member Kiddnapped Recounts Ordeal, Says ₦1m Ransom Paid For Her Releases

Miss Esther Akande, the National Youth Service Corps member with the call-up number NYSC/IFE/2023/201810 (Batch B stream 2), who was abducted on August 16 while travelling to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Magaji Dan Yanusa Keffi, Nasarawa State, and freed on August 19 has recounts her ordeal in the hand of the kidnappers.

Speaking after she gained her freedom from her abductor, the Corps member revealed that her family memebers paid a whopping sum of ₦1 million before she could regained her freedom.

In a telephone conversation with the Punch, Esther Akande gave the full details of her abduction and subsequent release.

She said, “I was on my way to the camp there, because our car (driver), actually handed us over to another car (driver) at Lokoja. So, he dropped us off. So we entered another car and continued the journey from there. As we were about to enter, I think, Abaji, these people, we just met them on the road, asked us to stop.

“They started shooting the car, and before we knew it, the driver was shot. The person beside him was shot also. So I think the driver was shot in the head. The other person was shot and he died on that spot immediately. So we were tried to escape from the car because the car actually turned upside down and smoke was coming out of it.

“So we were trying to escape because we feared the car might catch fire. As we were about to escape, I was dragged out from the car by these men. And they dragged me into the bush and later I saw them drag another lady that was in the car too into the bush too.

Then, the other two that were in the car, I don’t know how they managed to escape. I don’t know. So that was how it happened. We were in the bush for four days. They tortured us,” she said.

When asked about her release, Esther revealed, “I spent four days. From Wednesday, I was released on Saturday. The incident happened on Wednesday. They released me on Saturday after collecting money from my parents. So, they actually requested money. At first, they were requesting N300m. Later, it was reduced to N100 million. Then after begging, it was later reduced to ₦1 million.

“They asked my dad to bring the money to Abaji. So, I don’t know how it happened there, because I know they delayed him, he was there since 12pm, but they attended to him by 9pm. So after they collected the money, they later released me.”

She went on to say that she was treated after being transported to the NYSC camp. She continued by saying that even though her aunt called the police, she wasn’t detained after being released. The police were not also a part of the deal.

The NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, however, denied paying the ransom of ₦1million to the kidnappers when reached, saying that she was freed as a result of pleas and the joint efforts of security agencies and the NYSC.

“The important thing is that she’s out of their hands now, and she’s not hurt. She’s in the orientation camp now with her colleagues. It took the combined efforts of security men and pleading for her to be released. We at the NYSC worked with security agencies to ensure that she was released. We’re not aware that any ransom was paid,” Megwa said.

Also, Esther’s father, Mr Akande, who is also a pastor, denied the payment of ransom to the kidnappers, despite contrary revelation by his daughter, the victim.

“No ransom was paid. We didn’t pay any ransom. They requested it (the ransom), but we begged them, we prayed, and at last, my daughter was released. The only thing I can say is that, the transport there and everything was done, but about the paying of this and that (ransom), I can’t say that was done,” Pastor Akande said.

Also, confirming Esther’s narration, a family source privy to the development told one of our correspondents that the victim was only released following the payment of the ₦1million ransom.

“She was released on Saturday night after the ransom was paid. Although the NYSC was duly informed, we only reached out to the police once, as we were later advised (by the kidnappers) not to involve the security agencies.

“It was later taken up by the school authority – the higher institution she graduated from – Adeyemi College of Education. Corps members, undergraduates and staff members from the school helped raise over half of the ₦1million ransom,” the source revealed.

Reacting to the denial by the NYSC, the source added, “The question should be, is it possible for the police and other security agencies to get a victim from kidnappers and not arrest the kidnappers?

“It is either they’re arrested, or they collect the money. So, how come she was released and they were not arrested? The family had to travel down from here to go give them the money. The kidnappers even gave an ultimatum. I don’t need to deny it, especially now that she has been released.”