Corps Member Dies Of Lassa Fever In Ogun

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has died of Lassa fever in Ogun State.

The 25-year-old female corps member, whose name could not be ascertained, died while receiving treatment at a hospital in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, who confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday, said the deceased fell ill while in Ondo State and was brought to a health facility in Ogun State on Tuesday, March 18.

However, she died on the same day she was admitted. The commissioner disclosed that the corps member was the index case of lassa fever in the state.

“Ogun State has confirmed a case of lassa fever and has, therefore, declared a lassa fever outbreak. “The index case is a 25-year-old female National Youth Service Corps member who fell sick while in Ondo State and was brought to one of our secondary health facilities in Ijebu North LGA on March 18, 2025.

“Unfortunately, she died on the same day,” Coker stated. She urged residents to report any suspected case of lassa fever to the nearest hospital, assuring them that health workers in the state are actively managing the situation.

“We implore all health facilities in Ogun State, both public and private to strengthen infection prevention and control measures and ensure compliance among all healthcare personnel.

“The Ogun State government remains committed to safeguarding public health through continuous surveillance and prompt responses to infectious diseases,” Coker added.

