Corporate Treasurers Seek Stabilisation Measures Amid Surging Rate Volatility

Share

For corporate treasurers in Nigeria, the current financial landscape is marked by profound uncertainty, rendering strategic financial planning and cost projections fraught with challenges.

The dual pressures of volatile foreign exchange rates and surging interest rates have combined to disrupt traditional business forecasting models, making it nearly impossible to project financing costs with any degree of confidence.

At the conference of the Association of Corporate Treasurers of Nigeria (ACTN), President and Chairman in Council, Mr. Adeyinka Ogunnubi, highlighted these struggles in his opening address, underscoring the theme: “Policy Implications & Building Sustainable Treasury Strategies.”

Ogunnubi painted a stark picture of the difficulties confronting corporate treasurers, noting that the previously stable factors of foreign exchange and interest rates have now turned highly unpredictable.

“At the start of this year, interest rates were around 18.5 per cent. Today, banks are charging nearly 40 per cent,” Ogunnubi explained, emphasising that corporate treasurers must now constantly revise business plans to accommodate these rising financial costs.

This scenario has placed unprecedented stress on corporate balance sheets, as fluctuations in both foreign exchange and interest rates strain cash flow projections and financial planning processes.

Ogunnubi likened the situation to “standing in the middle of a railway with two trains hurtling toward you from opposite directions,” underscoring the treasurers’ need for stability.

A stable foreign exchange rate, even if fixed temporarily, would enable businesses to enter into supply chain agreements, negotiate discounts, and plan purchases effectively.

However, with the naira fluctuating from N1,500 to N1,700 within days, predictability is absent, leaving treasurers unable to anchor projections or lock in supply terms with confidence.

Reflecting on the challenges, Dr. Muda Yusuf, Director General of the Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), advocated for governmental intervention in development financing.

Share

Please follow and like us: