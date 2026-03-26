Corporate Stars League Returns To Lagos With Women’s Inclusion

The Corporate Stars League (CSL) is set to return to Lagos for its 2026 edition, bringing together leading organisations across Nigeria in a dynamic celebration of sport, workplace culture, and collaboration, in commemoration of International Workers’ Day.

Scheduled to run from April 18 to May 9, 2026, in the heart of Lagos Island, this year’s tournament marks a significant expansion in both participation and programming, reinforcing CSL’s position as a leading platform for corporate engagement beyond the traditional work environment.

Following a successful debut season in 2025, which saw Team ALAT FC of Wema Bank emerge as Lagos champions, the league returned with an even stronger corporate lineup.

Confirmed participants include Wema Bank, MTN, TotalEnergies, Meristem, Coronation, Red Bull, UBA, Vista Advisory, SohCahToa Holdings, Four Points by Sheraton, Park Inn by Radisson, Coscharis Group, alongside other organisations across banking, energy, hospitality, and financial services, with additional teams expected to be announced.

A defining highlight of the 2026 edition is the intentional inclusion of women in the sporting programme. The opening fixture will spotlight female corporate professionals in a friendly matchup, providing a platform for them to showcase their football skills before the full tournament audience.